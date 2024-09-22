Amherstburg Uncommon Festival Returns
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday September 22nd, 2024, 8:48am
Amherstburg Uncommon returned this weekend.
The expanded festival has several new attractions, including hypnotist performances, a cash prize costume contest, a drone show, McAllister’s Butter Beer Hut, an awe-inspiring Sand Sculpture Art demonstration, free transit service and the science-focused WFCU Credit Union Wizard Academy.
The event runs through Sunday and this year’s event will bring magic, steampunk, science and art to life in ways you’ve never seen before.
