MistNow
18 °C
65 °F
Increasing CloudinessSun
27 °C
81 °F		Chance Of ShowersMon
24 °C
75 °F		Chance Of ShowersTue
23 °C
73 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Amherstburg Uncommon Festival Returns

Sunday September 22nd, 2024, 8:48am

Community Photos
0
0

Amherstburg Uncommon returned this weekend.

The expanded festival has several new attractions, including hypnotist performances, a cash prize costume contest, a drone show, McAllister’s Butter Beer Hut, an awe-inspiring Sand Sculpture Art demonstration, free transit service and the science-focused WFCU Credit Union Wizard Academy.

The event runs through Sunday and this year’s event will bring magic, steampunk, science and art to life in ways you’ve never seen before.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message