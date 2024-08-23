Windsor Hosting First Ever “Pooch Plunge”

The City of Windsor’s Recreation and Culture Department looks forward to offering a pawsitive experience for local families and their fur-friends at the first ever Pooch Plunge.

It will be held on Sunday, September 8th, 2024, at Riverside Centennial Outdoor Pool, the weekend after the pool closes for “people programming.” Pool chemistry will be adjusted to create a friendly swimming opportunity prior to decommissioning for the season.

The pool has a beach-style shallow entry for dogs to walk into the water gradually, though dogs are also welcome to jump into the deeper water areas!

The pool area is fully fenced in, allowing for it to be designated as off-leash for the event.

Advanced registration is required. The fee is $10 per dog, free for humans (up to maximum of three dogs, with one human per dog). If your dog is under 50 pounds, you can register for the small dog swim from 12:00pm to 12:45pm; for dogs over 50 pounds, you can register for large dog swim from 1:15pm to 2:00pm; and pups of any size can go for a 45-minute dip at 2:30pm to 3:15pm.

To register, please call 519- 255-5161—Monday through Friday (excluding holidays) between 9:00am and 5:00pm. When you register staff will provide participants with safety guidelines, a pre-swim waiver and info on how to submit proof of spay/neuter and vaccination information prior to the event.