Weekend Beach Report: Three Beaches Posted, One Closed

Friday August 9th, 2024, 9:18am

Swimming is not recommended at the following beaches as E.coli counts are 200 or higher:

  • Cedar Island Beach
  • Colchester Beach
  • Sandpoint Beach

The following beaches are closed as E. coli counts exceed 1000:

  • Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach

