Weekend Beach Report: Three Beaches Posted, One Closed
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday August 9th, 2024, 9:18am
Swimming is not recommended at the following beaches as E.coli counts are 200 or higher:
- Cedar Island Beach
- Colchester Beach
- Sandpoint Beach
The following beaches are closed as E. coli counts exceed 1000:
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
- Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook