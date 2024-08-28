CloudyNow
WEATHER: Wednesday August 28th, 2024

Wednesday August 28th, 2024, 7:00am

Here is the weather for Wednesday August 28th, 2024.

Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late in the morning. Wind becoming northeast 30 late in the afternoon. High 30. Humidex 39. UV index 7 or high.

