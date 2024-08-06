WEATHER: Tuesday August 6th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday August 6th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday August 6th, 2024.
Showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 30 mm. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming east 30 in the morning. High 22. Humidex 27. UV index 4 or moderate.
