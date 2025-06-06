Motorist Arrested For Impaired Driving, Falsely Reporting Vehicle Was Stolen

A 25-year-old woman faces multiple charges, including impaired operation, after she struck a parked car and then falsely reported her vehicle was stolen.

Police say that shortly after 12:30am Thursday, they responded to a call from a complainant who reported her vehicle had been stolen. Officers tracked her SUV to the area of Brodhead Street and Howard Avenue, and learned the vehicle had collided with a parked pickup truck. Several open bottles of alcohol were scattered throughout the SUV.

An investigation revealed the complainant was driving the motor vehicle at the time of the crash. Following the collision, she allegedly hid nearby and falsely reported the theft to police.

Officers soon spotted her running from the area and arrested her after a brief struggle. She showed signs of impairment, including a strong odour of alcohol and slurred speech.

The driver has been charged with:

• Impaired operation of a conveyance

• Exceed blood alcohol concentration 80mg or more

• Leave the scene of an accident

• Operate a motor vehicle while prohibited

• Drive while under suspension

• Public mischief

• Fail to have a currently validated permit

• Possess a suspended license

• Possess more than one license