Five Suspects Arrested, Others Sought For $500,000 Liquor Theft

Windsor Police have arrested five suspects and are seeking the public’s help to identify two others believed to have been involved in last month’s liquor theft.

Police say shortly before 9:00pm on May 17th, 2025, several suspects stole a semi-tractor trailer loaded with over 1,000 boxes of Crown Royal whiskey products from a fenced-in facility in the 3300 block of Devon Drive. The trailer was found abandoned in the 4000 block of County Road 46 the following day. The stolen whiskey, which had a retail value of more than $500,000, remains missing.

Windsor Police launched an investigation and soon identified five suspects connected to the incident. Officers also determined that a cube van had also been stolen from a business in the 1000 block of Walker Road.

On June 5th, 2025, officers arrested and charged five individuals.

Investigators have also obtained video surveillance footage of two additional suspects.

The first suspect is described as a white male, approximately 40 years of age, with a dark-coloured full beard. At the time of the incident, he wore a baseball hat and a dark-coloured hoodie.

The second suspect is described as a white male, approximately 30 years of age. At the time of the incident, he wore a dark-coloured hoodie with the hood up, black shorts, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police.