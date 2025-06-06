There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend + Summer Festivals: June 6th to June 8th
Friday June 6th, 2025, 12:00pm
Friday
6
June
Friday
6
June
Friday
6
June
Friday
6
June
Friday
6
June
Open Mic at the Grovedale
The Grovedale Arts and Culture Centre
Friday
6
June
Copracorn by Kieran Potter
The Shadowbox Theatre
Saturday
7
June
Saturday
7
June
Saturday
7
June
Saturday
7
June
Y2K Dance Party
Walkerville Brewery
Saturday
7
June
Art In The Park
Willistead Park, Niagara at Kildare
Saturday
7
June
Copracorn by Kieran Potter
The Shadowbox Theatre
Saturday
7
June
Rad Dad Giveaway & Mini Glow Golf
Tecumseh Mall
Saturday
7
June
The Storyteller’s Workshop
All Saints' Anglican Church
Saturday
7
June
THE GLITTER-ATURE REVIEW: The Theory & Practice of Drag
Alan Wildeman Centre
Saturday
7
June
Jule’s Silver Jubilee
Fogolar Furlan Club of Windsor
Saturday
7
June
THE GLITTER-ATURE REVIEW: The Theory & Practice of Drag
Alan Wildeman Center for the Creative Arts
Saturday
7
June
Creative Writing Circle @ Windsor Public Library
Windsor Public Library - Central Branch
Saturday
7
June
The Pier
Ambassador Bridge Pier in the Sculpture Park
Saturday
7
June
The Pier
Ambassador Bridge Pier in the Sculpture Park
Saturday
7
June
Saturday
7
June
Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market
Pelissier Street
Sunday
8
June
Sunday
8
June
Come Try Rowing Day
LaSalle Rowing Club
Sunday
8
June
Art In The Park
Willistead Park, Niagara at Kildare
Sunday
8
June
Sunday
8
June
Sunday
8
June
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook