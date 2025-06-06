Windsor-Essex

There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend + Summer Festivals: June 6th to June 8th

Friday June 6th, 2025, 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor
Friday
6
June

Amherstburg Open Air Weekends

Downtown Amherstburg
Friday
6
June

Poutine Feast

Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall
Friday
6
June

Windsor Dance eXperience: Wonderland

Capitol Theatre Windsor
Friday
6
June

LaSalle Strawberry Festival

Vollmer Center
Friday
6
June

Open Mic at the Grovedale

The Grovedale Arts and Culture Centre
Friday
6
June

Copracorn by Kieran Potter

The Shadowbox Theatre
Saturday
7
June

Amherstburg Open Air Weekends

Downtown Amherstburg
Saturday
7
June

Poutine Feast

Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall
Saturday
7
June

LaSalle Strawberry Festival

Vollmer Center
Saturday
7
June

Y2K Dance Party

Walkerville Brewery
Saturday
7
June

Art In The Park

Willistead Park, Niagara at Kildare
Saturday
7
June

Copracorn by Kieran Potter

The Shadowbox Theatre
Saturday
7
June

Rad Dad Giveaway & Mini Glow Golf

Tecumseh Mall
Saturday
7
June

The Storyteller’s Workshop

All Saints' Anglican Church
Saturday
7
June

THE GLITTER-ATURE REVIEW: The Theory & Practice of Drag

Alan Wildeman Centre
Saturday
7
June

Jule’s Silver Jubilee

Fogolar Furlan Club of Windsor
Saturday
7
June

THE GLITTER-ATURE REVIEW: The Theory & Practice of Drag

Alan Wildeman Center for the Creative Arts
Saturday
7
June

Creative Writing Circle @ Windsor Public Library

Windsor Public Library - Central Branch
Saturday
7
June

The Pier

Ambassador Bridge Pier in the Sculpture Park
Saturday
7
June

The Pier

Ambassador Bridge Pier in the Sculpture Park
Saturday
7
June

Windsor Dance eXperience: Wonderland

Capitol Theatre Windsor
Saturday
7
June

Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market

Pelissier Street
Sunday
8
June

Windsor Dance eXperience: Wonderland

Capitol Theatre Windsor
Sunday
8
June

Come Try Rowing Day

LaSalle Rowing Club
Sunday
8
June

Art In The Park

Willistead Park, Niagara at Kildare
Sunday
8
June

LaSalle Strawberry Festival

Vollmer Center
Sunday
8
June

Amherstburg Open Air Weekends

Downtown Amherstburg
Sunday
8
June

Poutine Feast

Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall

