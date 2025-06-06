There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend + Summer Festivals: June 6th to June 8th

Friday June Poutine Feast Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall

Friday June LaSalle Strawberry Festival Vollmer Center

Friday June Open Mic at the Grovedale The Grovedale Arts and Culture Centre

Friday June Copracorn by Kieran Potter The Shadowbox Theatre

Saturday June Poutine Feast Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall

Saturday June LaSalle Strawberry Festival Vollmer Center

Saturday June Y2K Dance Party Walkerville Brewery

Saturday June Art In The Park Willistead Park, Niagara at Kildare

Saturday June Copracorn by Kieran Potter The Shadowbox Theatre

Saturday June The Storyteller’s Workshop All Saints' Anglican Church

Saturday June Jule’s Silver Jubilee Fogolar Furlan Club of Windsor

Saturday June The Pier Ambassador Bridge Pier in the Sculpture Park

Sunday June Come Try Rowing Day LaSalle Rowing Club

Sunday June Art In The Park Willistead Park, Niagara at Kildare

Sunday June LaSalle Strawberry Festival Vollmer Center

Sunday June Poutine Feast Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall