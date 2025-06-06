Meet-A-Machine Returns Saturday

The thirteenth annual Meet-A-Machine will roll into the WFCU Centre parking lot Saturday, giving children a chance to touch and climb on those mighty machines they would usually only see from a distance.

Upwards of 70 vehicles will be on hand, including buses, emergency response vehicles, garbage trucks, cranes, race cars, and much more. This event is a literacy-based experience that provides children with an opportunity to learn about the machines by climbing into and exploring them. The drivers who operate the vehicles will be on hand to talk to the children about the machines and answer any questions that they have.

The event takes place from 10:00am to 2:00pm and is free to the public.