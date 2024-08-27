WEATHER: Tuesday August 27th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday August 27th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Tuesday August 27th, 2024.
A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers changing to 70 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High 33. Humidex 44. UV index 8 or very high.
