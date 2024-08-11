ClearNow
WEATHER: Sunday August 11th, 2024

Sunday August 11th, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Sunday August 11th, 2024.

A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning.

High 25. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.

