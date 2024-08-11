WEATHER: Sunday August 11th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday August 11th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Sunday August 11th, 2024.
A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.
Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning.
High 25. Humidex 29. UV index 7 or high.
