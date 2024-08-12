SunnyNow
14 °C
58 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudMon
27 °C
81 °F		Chance Of ShowersTue
26 °C
79 °F		Chance Of ShowersWed
28 °C
82 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Monday August 12th, 2024

Monday August 12th, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Monday August 12th, 2024.

A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon then light this afternoon. High 27. Humidex 30. UV index 7 or high.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message