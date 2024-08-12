WEATHER: Monday August 12th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday August 12th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday August 12th, 2024.
A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon then light this afternoon. High 27. Humidex 30. UV index 7 or high.
