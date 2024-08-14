Watch For Increased Military Traffic Across Southern Ontario

Increased military traffic can be expected on major highways in Southern and Central Ontario beginning Friday as Canadian Army Reserve personnel and vehicles from across the 4th Canadian Division will conduct convoy operations as they travel to CAMP WORTHY, a major Royal Canadian Armoured Corps field exercise happening at Garrison Petawawa.

Members of the public may see increased military traffic with Canadian Army vehicles travelling on various area roads, including Ontario Highways 401, 407, 115, 28, 62, 66, and others. This military traffic will follow pre-planned routes between Windsor, Sarnia, London, The Greater Toronto Area (GTA), and Oshawa and transit Peterborough, Barry’s Bay and Bancroft on the way to Garrison Petawawa.

Participating personnel will conduct planned, short stops and longer halts throughout the duration of the road moves, stopping for rest, fuel, scheduled maintenance and other training.

Residents and motorists may see uniformed Canadian Army personnel with unloaded weapons travelling on area roads and highways. Participating soldiers will not carry any ammunition.