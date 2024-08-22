Three People Receive Serious Injuries In Fire
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday August 22nd, 2024, 8:36am
Three people have been transported to hospital with serious injuries after a fire Thursday morning.
The fire broke out in a row house in the 1500 Block of Bruce Avenue.
The cause and origin investigation is underway.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook