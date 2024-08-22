SunnyNow
Three People Receive Serious Injuries In Fire

Thursday August 22nd, 2024, 8:36am

Fires
Three people have been transported to hospital with serious injuries after a fire Thursday morning.

The fire broke out in a row house in the 1500 Block of Bruce Avenue.

The cause and origin investigation is underway.

