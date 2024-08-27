Thousands Of Drivers Found Speeding Coming Off Expressway At Howard

Windsor Police say that 78% of all motorists taking the off-ramp from E.C. Row Expressway onto Howard Avenue exceeded the designated speed limit.

From June 26th to August 19th, 141,590 out of 181,647 vehicles were found to be speeding.

Police say the Traffic Enforcement Unit will continue to monitor this intersection and enforce traffic laws.