Tecumseh Residents Win $50,000 With Ontario 49

Paul Robinson and Shelley Oglan of Tecumseh are celebrating after winning an ONTARIO 49 second prize worth $50,000 in the July 27th, 2024 draw.

Robinson and Oglan, both parents and grandparents, have been playing the lottery together for nearly two years. When he picks up their tickets, he likes to play his lucky numbers. When it’s her turn, she selects numbers that correlate to special birthdays. It was his picks that led them to the OLG Prize Centre to celebrate their first big win.

“I was out picking up breakfast from across the street. While our food was being prepared, I decided to check our tickets,” Paul recounted, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings. “The lottery terminal froze, and honestly, I was a little anxious. I immediately called Shelley to tell her what was happening.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

“I noticed it had been a while since he had gone out when he called me,” Shelley recalled. “He sounded frantic, and I thought something was wrong. He said, ‘Breakfast might be getting cold, but I need you to come to the store. We won some money!’ I was relieved and so excited!”

With their windfall, Paul and Shelley plan to take a well-deserved trip.

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Tecumseh Road in Tecumseh.