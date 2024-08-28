Summer Festival Preview: The Harrow Fair

While Labour Day weekend means the end of summer vacation and back to school, it had always meant something else for county residents during the over 167 years: The Harrow Fair.

This end of summer tradition has stayed true to its county roots featuring pie baking contests, cattle judging, lawnmower races, tractor pulls and a roster calling contest. With a parade Saturday morning and evening entertainment, The Harrow Fair has something for everyone!

More information can be found on the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.