Summer Festival Preview: The Harrow Fair

Wednesday August 28th, 2024, 5:30pm

While Labour Day weekend means the end of summer vacation and back to school, it had always meant something else for county residents during the over 167 years: The Harrow Fair.

This end of summer tradition has stayed true to its county roots featuring pie baking contests, cattle judging, lawnmower races, tractor pulls and a roster calling contest. With a parade Saturday morning and evening entertainment, The Harrow Fair has something for everyone!

More information can be found on the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.

