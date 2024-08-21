Summer Festival Preview: Tecumseh Corn And Music Festival
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday August 21st, 2024, 5:30pm
The Optimist Club of St. Clair Beach hosts the Tecumseh Corn and Music Festival, a vibrant community celebration of food, fun, and music.
This year’s festival will be held for the first time at McAuliffe Park, offering a diverse lineup of events and activities for attendees of all ages.
Full festival details can be found on the Summer Festival Guide here.
