Summer Festival Preview: Tecumseh Corn And Music Festival

Wednesday August 21st, 2024, 5:30pm

Summer Festivals
0
0

The Optimist Club of St. Clair Beach hosts the Tecumseh Corn and Music Festival, a vibrant community celebration of food, fun, and music.

This year’s festival will be held for the first time at McAuliffe Park, offering a diverse lineup of events and activities for attendees of all ages.

Full festival details can be found on the Summer Festival Guide here.

