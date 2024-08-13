Stanley Cup Coming To Lakeshore This Saturday

The Stanley Cup is coming to Lakeshore with an appearance by Championship-winning Florida Panther and Belle River-native Aaron Ekblad on Saturday, August 17th, 2024.

“This is a special opportunity to show the Stanley Cup to everyone who has shown me so much support throughout the years,” said Ekblad.

Residents are invited to see the Cup from 9:10am to 10:30am at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre (Renaud Room.) Due to the limited time, the event will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees can line up starting at 8:00am with public viewings starting at about 9:10am.

Visitors will get the chance to view the Stanley Cup and pose for a photo with Ekblad. Attendees are asked to bring their own photography devices, such as smartphones, to the event. Photographers will be on hand to take pictures using the devices provided.

The timing of interactions will be limited to ensure that as many visitors can participate as possible. Autographs will not be provided during the event.

“Lakeshore is absolutely thrilled to welcome Aaron back to Belle River as a Stanley Cup Champion. We were so excited and proud to see his success at the highest level, and I know many fans will jump at the opportunity to see the Cup in our hockey-loving community,” said Lakeshore Mayor Tracey Bailey.

Admission to the event will be by donation. Attendees are encouraged to bring items that are part of “I Care Kits,” which will be donated to the Community Support Centre of Essex County. Items may include: