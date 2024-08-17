CloudyNow
Stanley Cup Comes To Lakeshore

Saturday August 17th, 2024, 1:09pm

Lakeshore
0
0

Photos: Municipality of Lakeshore

The Stanley Cup made a stop in Lakeshore Saturday miornbing with a visit by Championship-winning Florida Panther, and Belle River-native, Aaron Ekblad.

Eager crowds arrived early, with some lined up at 6:15am, with a turnout estimated at over 1,100 people.

“On behalf of Lakeshore, I’d like to thank Aaron for his eagerness to share the Stanley Cup with our residents and visitors. Everyone who came to see the Cup was able to, which is a testament to his dedication to the community,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “Thanks to everyone who came out and to the dedicated members of Team Lakeshore who helped make this event possible.”

Before seeing the Cup, attendees were entertained by a special appearance by Florida Panthers’ mascot Viktor E. Ratt and the Lakeshore Fire Department.

The event also saw incredible generosity from attendees, with a significant amount of donations to the Community Support Centre of Essex County.  Donations included canned goods, hygiene kits, as well as backpacks and school supplies, as part of the Centre’s I Care Kit campaign.

