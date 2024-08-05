Section Of County Road 43 Closed This Week

County Road 43 (Banwell Road) in the Town of Tecumseh will be closed to all traffic south of Shields Street from Tuesday, August 6th, through Friday, August 9th for the installation of a water main.

There will be access to Tecumseh Vista Academy from County Road 22 (E.C. Row Expressway) during the closure.

The work is part of the ongoing reconstruction of County Road 42, which remains closed in both directions with local access only to residents and businesses from County Road 43 to Lauzon Road.