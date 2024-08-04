Save The Date For The LaSalle Last Call Before Fall

LaSalle’s second annual Last Call Before Falltakes place on Friday, September 6th and Saturday, September 7th.

Finish out the summer surrounded by bistro lights and whisky barrels. Taste the bold reds and crisp whites of the Lake Erie North Shore wine region and explore premium spirits and craft beers featuring some of the finest ales, lagers, stouts, and more! The LCBF will feature partners from the Barrels, Bottles, and Brews Trail and Essex Pelee Island Coast (EPIC) Wineries.

“Last year’s inaugural event was a tremendous success. We are thrilled to once again celebrate the end of summer with the bay doors open onto the event plaza. With live music on stage, fire tables, and Adirondack chairs, we’ll enjoy local craft beers, premium spirits, wine, and delicious foods,” says Mayor Crystal Meloche.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Tickets will be available for purchase starting Friday, August 16th, and are expected to sell out quickly.