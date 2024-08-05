Road Closure Alert: 5th Concession Road In Essex

5th Concession Road between McCormick Road and Ferriss Road will be closed for construction starting on Tuesday, August 6th, 2024.

The construction project will focus on stabilizing the drain bank on the Richmond Drain and performing necessary work on the bridge under the 5th Concession Road.

Traffic will be directed southerly along the 4th Concession Road and down McCormick and Ferriss Road.

This section of the road will be closed until Friday, October 11th, 2024.