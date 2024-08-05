Partly CloudyNow
26 °C
80 °F
A Few ShowersMon
30 °C
86 °F		A Few ShowersTue
23 °C
73 °F		SunnyWed
25 °C
77 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Road Closure Alert: 5th Concession Road In Essex

Monday August 5th, 2024, 2:54pm

Construction
0
0

5th Concession Road between McCormick Road and Ferriss Road will be closed for construction starting on Tuesday, August 6th, 2024.

The construction project will focus on stabilizing the drain bank on the Richmond Drain and performing necessary work on the bridge under the 5th Concession Road.

Traffic will be directed southerly along the 4th Concession Road and down McCormick and Ferriss Road.

This section of the road will be closed until Friday, October 11th, 2024.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message