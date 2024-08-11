ClearNow
PHOTOS: Queens Of Pride Returns To Lanspeary Park

Saturday August 10th, 2024, 11:58pm

Windsor-Essex Pride Fest, in partnership and support from Lavender Promotions, brought the popular drag show Queens of Pride event back to Lanspeary Park with the pride festival happening this weekend.

The event featured Trinity the Tuck from Ru Paul’s Drag Race Season 9 and All Stars Season 4 Winner, Aimee Yonce Shennel from Canada’s Drag Race Season 4 and performances from queens including Vanity Affair, Lena Di, Star, Benz Menova, Epoxy and Venom Von Snaps.

