Open Streets Windsor East End Edition Planned For September

Open Streets Windsor East End Edition is set to take place on Sunday, September 22nd, 2024. This annual event, free to all, brings together residents and visitors alike to explore and enjoy the vibrant neighbourhoods that make Windsor unique.

This year, Open Streets Windsor will transform an 8-kilometre stretch of roadway from Howard Avenue to St. Rose Avenue into a car-free zone, offering a new route for exploration and engagement. Music and activities will line the route, creating a festive atmosphere for all participants.

This unique event replaces automobile traffic with foot traffic while the streets are briefly reimagined to allow the community to gather, engage, and explore.

Eight distinct hubs along the route will feature community partners hosting activities promoting health, physical activity, arts, and culture. Participants of all ages and abilities are invited to walk, cycle, rollerblade, and explore these hubs, each offering a unique east-end experience.

Back by popular demand, participants can collect commemorative badges at each hub, featuring artistic renditions of Windsor’s iconic landmarks. Supplies are limited, so don’t miss your chance to collect them all.