NOW OPEN: East Windsor Michaels
Anna Millerman
Friday August 2nd, 2024, 2:14pm
Michaels at Tecumseh Mall is now open.
The popular arts and crafts store opened beside the Marshalls + HomeSense location on the mall’s west side on August 2nd.
The store will feature home décor, accessories, scrapbooking, and more. Customers can also shop for arts and crafts and framing supplies.
