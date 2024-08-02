NOW OPEN: East Windsor Michaels

Michaels at Tecumseh Mall is now open.

The popular arts and crafts store opened beside the Marshalls + HomeSense location on the mall’s west side on August 2nd.

The store will feature home décor, accessories, scrapbooking, and more. Customers can also shop for arts and crafts and framing supplies.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

<