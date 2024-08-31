SunnyNow
More Funding For Local Emergency Care

Saturday August 31st, 2024, 12:33pm

Health
The Ontario government is investing over $26 million in Windsor and Essex County to connect people to emergency care faster and increase the availability of ambulances.

Windsor and Essex County will see land ambulance funding by 8%, bringing the province’s total investment in the region to $25,291,411 this year.

In addition, to further reduce delays paramedics encounter when dropping patients off at a hospital, Ontario is investing $1,123,937 for Windsor Regional Hopsital through the Dedicated Offload Nurses Program to hire more nurses and other eligible health professionals dedicated to offloading ambulance patients in hospital emergency departments.

The program allows paramedics to get back out into the community faster and respond to their next 9-1-1 call sooner and has played a significant role in reducing ambulance offload times and increasing ambulance availability for 9-1-1 patients across the province. Offload time at Windsor Regional Hospital has now been reduced by more than 50 per cent since its peak in October 2022.

 

