Location Change For Sunday LaSalle Night Market

Due to the forecasted potential for storms later today, the location of the Sunday, August 25th LaSalle Night Market has been moved to the Event Centre at 970 Front Road.

This location allows for the market to be held indoors.

﻿Parking is available at the Event Centre by entering the parking lot from Bouffard Road. Additional parking is available along Laurier Drive, west of Front Road.