Leamington’s 150th Anniversary MusicOnthe42 Summer Concerts Adds Concerts With Local talent

Wednesday August 14th, 2024, 11:00am

Leamington
The Municipality of Leamington, in collaboration with the Leamington 150 Anniversary Committee and The Bank Theatre, has added two upcoming free concerts as part of the MusicOnthe42 Summer Concert Series.

These events are part of the continuing celebration of Leamington’s 150th Anniversary and will be held at the SUNSET® Amphitheatre in Seacliff Park.

  • Saturday, August 24th: Enjoy an evening of nostalgia with Mary Newland & The Blue Bayou Band, renowned for their captivating renditions of seventies hits from icons like Linda Ronstadt and Fleetwood Mac. Opening the night will be Sam Sly & The Smoke, setting the stage at 7:00pm with the main performance by Mary Newland & The Blue Bayou Band scheduled from 8:00pm to 9:30pm.
  • Saturday, September 14th: Enjoy an all-original acoustic performance by Leamington’s own Jody Raffoul. Jody, a local rock sensation known for his passionate
    performances and deep roots in our community, will perform from 7:00pm to 8:30pm. This special performance promises to be a heartfelt tribute to the town he loves.

