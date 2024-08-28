CloudyNow
Leamington Developing Comprehensive Wastewater Master Plan

Wednesday August 28th, 2024, 9:00am

Leamington
0
0

Leamington is developing a Wastewater Master Plan for its Pollution Control Centre. This strategic initiative aims to enhance the capacity and efficiency of Leamington’s wastewater infrastructure to meet the needs of its growing community for the next 20 years.

The plan will establish a roadmap for delivering cost-effective and environmentally sustainable wastewater treatment services in alignment with the priorities of Leamington residents. The plan will address bottlenecks at the PCC and explore options for optimizing existing infrastructure or expanding capacity within the current facility’s boundaries. The WWMP includes a series of projects spread over the next two decades, focusing on immediate improvements, mid-term development to support growth, and long-term strategies to ensure infrastructure resilience.

The success of the WWMP depends on community input. Residents and local stakeholders are encouraged to engage with the planning process through public meetings, surveys, and other outreach activities. Visit the community engagement page at leamington.ca/WWMP to stay informed about upcoming events and opportunities to provide feedback.

