Leamington Celebrates 150th Anniversary With A Night Of Classic Rock

The Municipality of Leamington, the Leamington 150 Anniversary Committee and The Bank Theatre a tribute to the legendary Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR) and John Fogerty, featuring the exceptional Mystic Highway tribute band at the Amphitheatre at Seacliff Park.

Leamington’s own Justin Latam will open the evening at 7:00pm, followed by Mystic Highway at 8:00pm, setting the stage for an unforgettable night of music.

Mystic Highway, renowned as the ultimate tribute band, brings to life the iconic music of Creedence Clearwater Revival and the distinctive sound of John Fogerty. Led by the talented Gil Giadola, whose powerful vocals and masterful guitar work capture the essence of Fogerty, the band promises an unforgettable evening of classic rock.

Fans can expect to hear timeless hits like “Bad Moon Rising,” “Fortunate Son,” and “Proud Mary,” transporting them back to the golden era of rock ‘n’ roll.

The concert will be a full sensory experience, with vintage instruments, authentic attire, and a captivating stage production that recreates the atmosphere of the 1960s and ’70s.

This concert is free and open to the public, offering an un-ticketed, family-friendly event for all to enjoy. Refreshments will be available for purchase at the Kinsmen Kanteen.