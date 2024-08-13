In This Moment To Hit Up Caesars Windsor

Catch theatrical rock band In This Moment on The Godmode Tour Part 2, live from The Colosseum stage with special guest Kim Dracula on Sunday, December 1st.

In This Moment has cemented its legacy in the heavy music world with Platinum and Gold record sales, multiple Top 25 entries on the Billboard Top 200, hits including “Blood” and “Adrenalize,” and more than 1.3 billion career streams. A touring juggernaut, the band has slayed stages worldwide at Ozzfest, Warped Tour, Download, Knotfest, and Rocklahoma. With a pause during the pandemic, 2020 saw the group put out the record Mother, which features the GRAMMY-nominated track “The In-Between.”

Their most recent record, Godmode, includes 10 dynamic songs that marked a new high for the quintet featuring Maria Brink, Chris Howorth, Travis Johnson, Randy Weitzel, and Kent Diimmel. The album includes the industrial-heavy, yet ultra-melodic “The Purge,” the ‘90s-tinged “Godmode” featuring Maria Brink’s powerful primal scream, and a pitch-perfect cover of Bjork’s “Army of Me.” Not one to rest on their laurels, the record proves In This Moment is still a cut above.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 16th at 10:00am.