Hospice Launches 22nd Annual Face To Face Campaign

The 22nd annual Hospice Face to Face Campaign is underway. This year’s campaign will continue to raise funds in support of Hospice’s Fairley Family Transportation Program.

For many years, The Fairley Family Transportation Program has supported rides to medical appointments for Hospice clients. In 2022, Hospice, in partnership with Essex-Windsor EMS, announced an innovative new program that the Face to Face Campaign now also supports – The G.E.N.I.E. Program (Granting Exceptional N’ Impactful Experiences). The G.E.N.I.E. Program offers the opportunity for patients receiving Hospice care, whether in Hospice Residences or in their own home, to request special trips or outings. These rides would allow them to attend a family gathering, or visit a local park, or even visit their family home one last time.

This year, the campaign is dedicated in memory of one of their dedicated and passionate Hospice Ambassadors, Dr. Jamie Henderson. For many years, Jamie has been one of the Honourary Co-Chairs of our Face to Face Campaign, but his support of our Hospice went far beyond this event, truly personifying the compassion, kindness, and gratitude for which our Hospice is known.

“Thanks to John, our honourary chair, Dr. Ing, and the tireless work of our Hospice Champion, Jamie Henderson, Face to Face has continued to support the memorable moments and quality care our Hospice is known for,” said Katharen Bortolin, Hospice Executive Director. “We are so grateful to our generous community, for their belief in us, and the compassionate care we provide.”

The 2024 Face to Face campaign will operate similar to previous years, with canvassers able to collect donations both online and in-person. Community members can show their support by pledging a specific canvasser, or supporting the cause as a whole, also either online or in-person. To access the Face to Face canvasser kit, or for more information visit: www.thehospice.ca. The Face to Face campaign runs from August 15th to September 30th, 2024.

In 21 years, Face to Face has raised over 1.6 million dollars for Hospice.