Homestead To Celebrate Lost Arts Festival

There’s no better way to connect with the past than through the lens of artistry and craftsmanship at the John R. Park Homestead.

On Sunday, August 11th meet local artists and artisans with unique talents and see them crafting their incredible works. Kids can try their hand at the Imagination Stations and enjoy old-fashioned toys and games. See demonstrations around the early settler farm, including blacksmithing, woodcarving, black powder, spinning, weaving and more.

There are also a number of new demonstrators at the festival this year including Blackstone Flower Farm, Faerhaven, Woollie Wonders by Maggs, and more.

Watch as the Homestead’s resident blacksmith turns raw iron into detailed pieces. While the historic home remains closed during the once-in-a-lifetime restoration effort, the grounds and outbuildings of this beautiful lakeside property are alive and animated, and you can enjoy an architectural tour of the exterior of the 1842 Park family home. Don’t forget to say hello to Belle and Baby, the Homestead’s resident heritage breed sheep.

Other traditional skills showcased at the festival will include basket weaving, tinsmithing, pyrography, stained glass making, wool felting, painting en plein air, dulcimer playing, and many more. Meet the artists and craftspeople who engage in these traditional skills, gain some knowledge, try your hand at a few, and find out how you might fit one of these ‘old’ hobbies into your modern life.

Lunch from Scotty’s BBQ food booth is available for purchase, and enjoy delicious maple cotton candy from the market for dessert. Admission is included with your ERCA Annual Pass or purchase tickets in advance online via ERCA’s website. Tickets are also available at the door.