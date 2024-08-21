Football Season Kicks Off In Windsor Saturday

Football season kicks off Saturday in Windsor as both the University of Windsor and St. Clair College host home openers.

The Windsor Lancers’s football team takes to the field for their home opener at 4:00pm, hosting the Queen’s Gaels at Alumni Field. You can find ticket information here.

The St. Clair Saints Football team opens the 2024 season as they host the Quinte Skyhawks at Acumen Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:00pm. You can find ticket information here.