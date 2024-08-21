SunnyNow
14 °C
57 °F
Mainly SunnyWed
23 °C
73 °F		SunnyThu
24 °C
75 °F		SunnyFri
26 °C
79 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Football Season Kicks Off In Windsor Saturday

Wednesday August 21st, 2024, 9:00am

Sports
0
0

Football season kicks off Saturday in Windsor as both the University of Windsor and St. Clair College host home openers.

The Windsor Lancers’s football team takes to the field for their home opener at 4:00pm, hosting the Queen’s Gaels at Alumni Field. You can find ticket information here.

The St. Clair Saints Football team opens the 2024 season as they host the Quinte Skyhawks at Acumen Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:00pm. You can find ticket information here. 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message