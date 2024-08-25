SunnyNow
Fire In Chatham

Sunday August 25th, 2024, 12:13pm

Chatham-Kent
Chatham-Kent Fire photo

The Ontario Fire Marshals office has been called to investigate a fire in Chatham.

Chatham Fire crews responded to 99 McNaughton Avenue West at 5:54am.

The building has been completely evacuated, and numerous tenants have been displaced.

At this time, there are no reports of injuries.

