Fire In Chatham
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday August 25th, 2024, 12:13pm
The Ontario Fire Marshals office has been called to investigate a fire in Chatham.
Chatham Fire crews responded to 99 McNaughton Avenue West at 5:54am.
The building has been completely evacuated, and numerous tenants have been displaced.
At this time, there are no reports of injuries.
