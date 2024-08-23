Essex Resident Wins $1 Million

Betty-Jane Novelletto of Essex won a MAXMILLIONS prize worth $1 million in the July 23rd, 2024 LOTTO MAX draw.

Novelletto, a mother and grandmother, has been playing the lottery with OLG for about 30 years. This was not her first visit to the OLG Prize Centre; Back in 2011, she won $100,000 with ENCORE on a LOTTO MAX ticket. She now returns to claim her $1 million MAXMILLIONS prize.

“I was on my way to pick up my car when I decided to check my tickets on the OLG app,” recalled Betty-Jane, while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her windfall. “As I was checking my ticket, there was an announcement on the radio confirming someone in my area won $1 million. I said out loud, ‘That’s me!’”

Filled with confidence and excitement, Betty-Jane stopped at the store to have her winning ticket validated. “I told the clerk, ‘I won $1 million!’ She validated my ticket and realized it was true, saying, ‘OMG! You did!’ I responded, saying, ‘I told ya,’” Betty-Jane laughed.

With her winnings, she plans to buy a Jeep and invest.

The winning ticket was purchased at Multifood Supermarket on Crawford Avenue in Windsor.