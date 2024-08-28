Essex Exploring Potential Private-Public Partnership For New Pickleball Complex

The Town of Essex is currently exploring a private-public partnership aimed at enhancing recreational opportunities for residents and visitors through the development of a future state-of-the-art pickleball complex. This initiative is part of the broader vision for the Essex Sports Park, a future multi-use outdoor sport and recreation complex planned for the corner of Batten Side Road and North Malden Road in Essex, Ontario.

Essex has issued a Request for Interest (RFI) to gauge interest in the private use of a portion of the Town land within the designated 70-acre parcel set aside for the Essex Sports Park.

A preliminary proposal was submitted, outlining plans to develop approximately eight acres of the Essex Sports Park into a state-of-the-art pickleball complex called Picklebarn. The concept is in the early stages and is currently under review from Town Administration. A portion of the revenue generated through the partnership could greatly benefit the development of the future Essex Sports Park and contribute to the overall vitality of the community.

“The potential development of a pickleball complex is an exciting opportunity for our community,” said Mayor Sherry Bondy. “This partnership would not only enhance our recreational offerings but also bring economic benefits and foster a vibrant, active community.”

The potential partnership is still in the planning stages and no timelines have been set at this time. As the Town of Essex continues to explore this exciting opportunity, further updates will be provided to keep the community informed.