College Avenue Road Closure Near UWindsor Planned For Thursday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday August 28th, 2024, 5:23pm
College Avenue will have lane restrictions between Huron Church Road and California Avenue for road paving work on Thursday.
Flag persons will be onsite and detour signage in place. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
