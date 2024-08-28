Mostly CloudyNow
College Avenue Road Closure Near UWindsor Planned For Thursday

Wednesday August 28th, 2024, 5:23pm

Construction
0
0

College Avenue will have lane restrictions between Huron Church Road and California Avenue for road paving work on Thursday.

Flag persons will be onsite and detour signage in place. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

