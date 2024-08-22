NEWS >
CN And CPKC End Lock Out

Thursday August 22nd, 2024, 6:46pm

City News
CN has ended its lock out and immediately initiated its recovery plan, and CPKC has also said it is preparing to restart railway operations in Canada.

This comes following the Canadian Minister of Labour’s announcement that he will exercise his authority under Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code to direct the Canada Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) to impose final, binding arbitration and for railway operations to resume forthwith.

“While CN is satisfied that this labour conflict has ended and that it can get back to its role of powering the economy, the Company is disappointed that a negotiated deal could not be achieved at the bargaining table despite its best efforts,” CN said.

