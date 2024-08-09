Carly Pearce Announces Headlining Hummingbird World Tour Kicking Off At Caesars Windsor In October

GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM Award-winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce has announced her headlining hummingbird world tour in support of her critically acclaimed fourth studio album, hummingbird. Presented by Conundrum Wines, the tour kicks off on The Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor on Thursday, October 3rd with special guest Karley Scott Collins.

Blending traditional country sounds with deeply personal storytelling filled with honesty and wit, hummingbird showcases Pearce’s transformative journey through loss and growth and marks her debut as a co-producer alongside Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne. The record marks Pearce’s emergence from the storm, stronger than ever, and highlights her rebuilding process and newfound joy, drawing inspiration from the hummingbird’s symbolism of healing, hope, and resilience.

Pearce is a celebrated member of the Grand Ole Opry and Kentucky Music Hall of Fame. Additional hit songs include “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” “What He Didn’t Do,” and “I Hope You’re Happy Now.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 9th at 10:00am.