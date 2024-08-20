Arson Unit Investigating Deliberate House Fire

The Windsor Police Service is investigating a deliberate fire at a residence on Pelissier Street.

The fire broke out just after 4:00am on August 18th, 2024 at a house in the 1500 block of Pelissier Street.

Eight residents were inside the home at the time of the fire. All managed to escape, but two individuals were transported to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation. The fire has displaced all eight residents, and damage is estimated to be over $350,000.

Following an investigation, the Windsor Police Arson Unit has deemed the fire to be deliberately set. Residents in the area are urged to check their surveillance or dashcam footage for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.