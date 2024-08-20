Mostly CloudyNow
17 °C
62 °F
A Mix Of Sun And CloudTue
21 °C
70 °F		Mainly SunnyWed
23 °C
73 °F		SunnyThu
25 °C
77 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Arson Unit Investigating Deliberate House Fire

Tuesday August 20th, 2024, 11:03am

Fires
0
0

The Windsor Police Service is investigating a deliberate fire at a residence on Pelissier Street.

The fire broke out just after 4:00am on August 18th, 2024 at a house in the 1500 block of Pelissier Street.

Eight residents were inside the home at the time of the fire. All managed to escape, but two individuals were transported to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation. The fire has displaced all eight residents, and damage is estimated to be over $350,000.

Following an investigation, the Windsor Police Arson Unit has deemed the fire to be deliberately set. Residents in the area are urged to check their surveillance or dashcam footage for evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message