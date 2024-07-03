WindsorEats Brings Laughter And Live Music To The Stage

Get ready for an unforgettable night of laughter and music.

On July 13th, head over to WindsorEats for an evening featuring Gang’s All Here Comedy with some of the funniest comedians from the Windsor/Detroit area, followed by an exhilarating live band karaoke experience with Toronto’s finest, Good Enough Live Karaoke.

Comedians include Tim Reaburn, Jen Richardson, Billy Squires, Wes Ward, Taylor Last, Louis Brady, Scott Gaughan, CJ Erwin, and Kristy Bernauer.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Tickets are $30.00 and can be purchasedd here.