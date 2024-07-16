Windsor Symphony Orchestra Free Summer Concerts Return
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Tuesday July 16th, 2024, 3:02pm
The Windsor Symphony Orchestra’s Summer Concert Series begins this weekend. The concerts are held outdoors and are free to the Public.
Grab a lawn chair, picnic basket, and sunscreen and enjoy great music on these dates:
- Friday July 19th at 7:00pm
WSO Brass Quintet
Sculpture Garden (At the foot of Bridge Ave., near the “Morning Flight” bird sculpture)
Concert Sponsor: Port Windsor
- Saturday July 20th at 1:00pm
WSO Brass Quintet
Ojibway Park
Concert Sponsor: Friends of Ojibway Prairie
- Saturday July 20th at 7:00pm
WSO Brass Quintet
Reaume Park (Parking lot at Reaume Park, short walk to Coventry Gardens, by the Peace Fountain)
Concert Sponsor: Port Windsor
- Sunday July 21st at 3:00pm
WSO Brass Quintet
King’s Navy Yard Park, Amherstburg
Concert Sponsors: Richard and Colleen Peddie
- Saturday July 27th at 7:00pm
WSO and Maestro Robert Franz
SUNSET® Amphitheatre at Seacliff Park
Concert Sponsor: Municipality of Leamington
