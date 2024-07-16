SunnyNow
Windsor Symphony Orchestra Free Summer Concerts Return

Tuesday July 16th, 2024, 3:02pm

Arts
2023 Concert photo by Anna Millerman/windsoriteDOTca News

The Windsor Symphony Orchestra’s Summer Concert Series begins this weekend. The concerts are held outdoors and are free to the Public.

Grab a lawn chair, picnic basket, and sunscreen and enjoy great music on these dates:

  • Friday July 19th at 7:00pm
    WSO Brass Quintet
    Sculpture Garden (At the foot of Bridge Ave., near the “Morning Flight” bird sculpture)
    Concert Sponsor: Port Windsor
  • Saturday July 20th at 1:00pm
    WSO Brass Quintet
    Ojibway Park
    Concert Sponsor: Friends of Ojibway Prairie
  • Saturday July 20th at 7:00pm
    WSO Brass Quintet
    Reaume Park (Parking lot at Reaume Park, short walk to Coventry Gardens, by the Peace Fountain)
    Concert Sponsor: Port Windsor
  • Sunday July 21st at 3:00pm
    WSO Brass Quintet
    King’s Navy Yard Park, Amherstburg
    Concert Sponsors: Richard and Colleen Peddie
  • Saturday July 27th at 7:00pm
    WSO and Maestro Robert Franz
    SUNSET® Amphitheatre at Seacliff Park
    Concert Sponsor: Municipality of Leamington

