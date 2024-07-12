Weekend Beach Report: Several Beaches Posted And Closed
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Friday July 12th, 2024, 6:46pm
Swimming is not recommended at the following beaches as E.coli counts are 200 or higher:
- Cedar Beach
- Cedar Island Beach
- Sandpoint Beach
The following beaches are closed as E. coli counts exceed 1000:
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
- Holiday Beach
- Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook