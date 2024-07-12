SunnyNow
Weekend Beach Report: Several Beaches Posted And Closed

Friday July 12th, 2024, 6:46pm

Beach Report
Swimming is not recommended at the following beaches as E.coli counts are 200 or higher:

  • Cedar Beach
  • Cedar Island Beach
  • Sandpoint Beach

The following beaches are closed as E. coli counts exceed 1000:

  • Holiday Beach
  • Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach

