WEATHER: Wednesday July 17th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday July 17th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday July 17th, 2024.
A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 27. Humidex 35. UV index 9 or very high.
