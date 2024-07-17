CloudyNow
22 °C
71 °F
Chance Of ShowersWed
27 °C
81 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudThu
23 °C
73 °F		SunnyFri
27 °C
81 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Wednesday July 17th, 2024

Wednesday July 17th, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Wednesday July 17th, 2024.

A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this morning. High 27. Humidex 35. UV index 9 or very high.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message