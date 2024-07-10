WEATHER: Wednesday July 10th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday July 10th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday July 10th, 2024.
Showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind east 30 km/h becoming south 20 gusting to 40 in the morning then northwest 30 gusting to 50 in the afternoon. High 26. Humidex 30. UV index 4 or moderate.
