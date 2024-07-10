CloudyNow
22 °C
71 °F
Showers At Times HeavyWed
25 °C
77 °F		Chance Of ShowersThu
26 °C
79 °F		SunnyFri
28 °C
82 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Wednesday July 10th, 2024

Wednesday July 10th, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Wednesday July 10th, 2024.

Showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind east 30 km/h becoming south 20 gusting to 40 in the morning then northwest 30 gusting to 50 in the afternoon. High 26. Humidex 30. UV index 4 or moderate.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message