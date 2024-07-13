WEATHER: Saturday July 13th, 2024

Here is the weather for Saturday July 13th, 2024.

Increasing cloudiness early in the morning. 60 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm.

Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the morning.

Wind becoming southwest 20 in the afternoon.

High 31. Humidex 39. UV index 8 or very high.