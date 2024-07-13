WEATHER: Saturday July 13th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday July 13th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Saturday July 13th, 2024.
Increasing cloudiness early in the morning. 60 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm.
Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the morning.
Wind becoming southwest 20 in the afternoon.
High 31. Humidex 39. UV index 8 or very high.
