Heat Warning Issued

Saturday July 13th, 2024, 6:09am

Top Story
0
0

A heat event will begin today and continue until Tuesday.

A hot and humid airmass will arrive today. Daytime maximum temperatures are expected to be 31 to 33 degrees Celsius with humidex values near 40. There will be little relief at night as minimum temperatures are expected to be near 21 degrees Celsius.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

A cooler airmass is expected to arrive Tuesday night.

