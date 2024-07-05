NEWS >
Special Air Quality Statement In Effect

Friday July 5th, 2024, 9:20am

City News
0
0

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement.

High concentrations of fine particulate matter from Detroit will affect the area for the next few hours, especially near the international border.

The air quality is expected to improve through this afternoon.

 

